Dastan Sarygulov joins hungering political prisoners

Dastan Sarygulov joined the political prisoners who went on a dry hunger strike. He wrote about this in an open letter to the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

Dastan Sarygulov stated about flagrant violations of the Constitution, the Criminal Procedure Code and procedural norms. He asks the head of state to establish an independent commission and check the facts of violation of the law and criminal proceedings.

Recall, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek on April 17, 2017 announced a verdict to members of El Unu. Dastan Sarygulov was sentenced to four years (three of them were suspended) and released in the courtroom. Ernest Karybekov was sentenced to 20 years in prison with confiscation of property. Bektur Asanov and Kubanychbek Kadyrov were sentenced to 12 years to be served in a colony with reinforced regime.

On February 7, 2018, the Bishkek City Court upheld the decision of the first instance court. However, the court withdrew from the former state secretary of Kyrgyzstan Dastan Sarygulov and expert Ernest Karybekov accusations under the Article «Forcible seizure of power or forcible retention of power.»

Today is the twelfth day of the dry hunger strike of Bektur Asanov. Ernest Karybekov and Kubanychbek Kadyrov are hungering for the eleventh day. All three were transferred to hospital in penal colony 47 and are under the control of doctors.

70-year-old Dastan Sarygulov joined the hunger strike in protest against judicial arbitrariness.