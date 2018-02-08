23:19
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on single form for transportation to China

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agreed a uniform sample of the permit for international road transportation of goods along the route Tashkent — Andijan — Osh — Irkeshtam — Kashgar. The Economy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov said at a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev.

According to him, on February 19, 1998, an agreement was signed between the governments of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and China on international road transportation. In January 2018, a regular tripartite meeting was held in Tashkent. The parties agreed to launch regular road transportation within the framework of the agreement on the set route from February right after the transfer by the Uzbek side of the travel permit forms.

A sample of the permit for the carriage of goods was agreed. The parties confirmed that each permit givers the right to one trip on the route Tashkent — Andijan — Osh — Irkeshtam — Kashgar and back through established border checkpoints.
