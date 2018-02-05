Kyrgyz media must be protected from huge monetary claims

Decision of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to withdraw a monetary claim to 24.kg news agency is a very positive step, media expert Azamat Tynaev believes.

According to him, this news has caused a lot of positive responses and emotions in the society.

But with all these joyful moments, we must not forget the main thing — it is necessary to resolve the problem of lawsuits against the media in Kyrgyzstan once and for all. Azamat Tynaev

«In a democratic society, everyone has the right to apply to the court for the protection of their rights, but we must understand that the officials, apart from their rights, have a special responsibility. And the higher is the status of officials, the higher is their responsibility. This is the responsibility for the freedom of speech and the press, without which there can be no democracy. Therefore, we need a rule that will protect our media from huge monetary claims, which in our conditions can easily be turned into an instrument to combat criticism and the independence of the press,» he said.