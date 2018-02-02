Kyrgyzstan expects from ЕEU development of economy, creation of joint ventures

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov told what steps the republic expects from the Eurasian Economic Union in 2018. He stated it today at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in an expanded format.

According to him, the priorities of the Kyrgyz presidency in EEU last year included the work on the further formation of the general labor market within the union. In this regard, Sapar Isakov stressed the need for an early coordination and signing of the draft Agreement on the provision of pensions for working citizens of EEU countries.

The head of the Cabinet considers it necessary to take measures aimed at developing the real sector of the economy and strengthening cooperation in industry with creation of joint ventures.

«Approval of the provision on the development, financing and implementation of interstate programs and projects in the industrial sector will enable us to fulfill the goals set out in the main areas of industrial cooperation within the union. As statistics show, over the past year, the volume of mutual trade between the EEU countries has grown by almost a third. We began to trade more actively among themselves. This once again proves that the joint work we carried out on mutual integration brings results,» Sapar Isakov said.

The prime minister also spoke about the agreement on the marking of goods. It is assumed that the successful introduction of a unified marking system in the countries of the union will improve the control over the circulation of goods on the territory of EEU, which is an important factor for creating a healthy competitive environment by bona fide participants of economic activity.

«At the same time, we must create the necessary conditions for involving the business in this system. I want to express the hope that the economic union will be a factor in the stability and well-being of our citizens. Kyrgyzstan intends to contribute actively to the effective implementation of the fundamental goals and objectives the union is facing to consistently strengthen cooperation and develop allied and partner relations between the countries,» Sapar Isakov stressed.