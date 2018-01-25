02:31
-11
USD 68.41
EUR 84.42
RUB 1.21
English

Kyrgyzstanis dissatisfied with land for resettlement from dangerous areas

Minister of Emergency Situations Kubatbek Boronov told the deputies of the Parliament why the state could not resettle Kyrgyzstanis living in dangerous areas.

According to him, in 2017 about 30 families were taken out of landslide-prone areas. They were placed at a school stadium. They got land plots and should move soon.

Kubatbek Boronov noted that many families refuse to move. «They are not satisfied with the land that we provide. They cultivate agricultural products there, despite the risks,» he added.
link:
views: 146
Print
Related
Restrictions for heavy vehicles imposed at Sosnovka post
40 families in Uzgen refuse to move from dangerous area
Ministry of Emergency Situations to raise combat readiness on election day
Emergency Situations Ministry rescuer dies in Batken mine
MES employees rescue 145 people in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year
MES of Kyrgyzstan warns of wind increase in Bishkek
Officials of Aviation Enterprise under MES detained for bribery
Journalists decide to sue Emergency Situations Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
Over 13 mln soms collected for natural disasters victims in south of Kyrgyzstan
Head of the MES elected chairman of the Executive Council of ICDO
Popular
45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan 45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan
Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care
Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love