Kyrgyzstanis dissatisfied with land for resettlement from dangerous areas

Minister of Emergency Situations Kubatbek Boronov told the deputies of the Parliament why the state could not resettle Kyrgyzstanis living in dangerous areas.

According to him, in 2017 about 30 families were taken out of landslide-prone areas. They were placed at a school stadium. They got land plots and should move soon.

Kubatbek Boronov noted that many families refuse to move. «They are not satisfied with the land that we provide. They cultivate agricultural products there, despite the risks,» he added.