Restrictions for heavy vehicles imposed at Sosnovka post

Restrictions for heavy vehicles were imposed at Sosnovka post. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, such measures are taken to prevent congestions.

In order to promptly respond to possible emergencies due to the deterioration of weather conditions, the operational group of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic left for the Bishkek-Osh road along Too-Ashuu pass — Chychkan gorge route by mobile enforcement vehicle of the Crisis Situations Management Center.