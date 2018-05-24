Over 5,000 families live in landslide-prone areas in Kyrgyzstan

At least 5,300 families live in landslide-prone areas in Kyrgyzstan. The representative of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Almaz Asanov told at a press conference.

«Thousands of them received neither subsidies nor land, since from January 2017 their allocation was suspended. The rest in due time received both plots and subsidies, but they do not want to move, because they have household, there are convenient places for grazing cattle and so on,» he said.

According to him, at least 1,700 families have been temporarily moved to safe places, to relatives or they live in tents.