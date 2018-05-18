Emergency Situations Ministry to purchase 2 small-sized helicopters

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan will acquire two small-sized helicopters for search and rescue operations. The State Secretary of the ministry Azamat Mambetov announced this at the joint board meeting of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

According to him, the government of Kyrgyzstan approved the purchase of the aircrafts.

«We are negotiating with the manufacturer and plan to buy Russian helicopters. The cost of one is up to $ 10 million. The money will be allocated from the republican budget,» said Azamat Mambetov.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations does not have helicopters now. The aircrafts of the Air Defense Forces of the General Staff were used for search and rescue operations. Since the service life of a part of the helicopters has expired, they are not used in rescue operations.