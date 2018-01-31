18:04
MES: No severe frosts in February in Bishkek

Strong frosts in Bishkek have ended. The Head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Kubatbek Boronov told today at a parliament meeting.

According to him, the strongest frosts have passed. The air temperature can still drop to −10 C, but the warm spell is expected in the coming days.

Earlier, KyrgyzHydromet told that air temperature in February would be at the normal level. Extreme temperatures are not expected. In Chui and Talas regions, the air temperature at night will range from +1 to −10 ... −5 degrees. In the south of the republic, the weather will be the same. In the daytime, the air will warm up to +5 ... +15 degrees.
