01:51
-11
USD 68.41
EUR 84.42
RUB 1.21
English

Chui region residents again demand land transformation

Residents of the newly built residential areas of Alamudun and Sokuluk districts of Chui region hold a rally in front of the parliament building. They demand to transform and legalize their land plots.

According to the participants, the government excluded their land from the draft law on land transformation. They demand to return their plots into this list.

Related news
Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek
«We demand equal transformation of all land in Kyrgyzstan. There are no documents for 46,000 houses. Most of them are in Alamudun and Sokuluk districts,» the rally participants told.

Recall, on January 22, members of Transformation NGO held a rally at the government building.

In June 2017, the Parliament adopted in the third reading amendments to the laws On a moratorium on the transfer (transformation) of irrigated arable land into other categories of land and types of land and On the transfer (transformation) of land.

In August of the same year, Almazbek Atambayev, being the president, did not sign the document and returned it to the Parliament with objections. He vetoed four points. In particular, he considered that the document unreasonably expands the range of land plots that are not covered by the Law On a moratorium on the transfer (transformation) of irrigated arable lands into other categories of land and types of land.
link:
views: 174
Print
Related
Chairman of parliamentary committee to receive protesters
Protesters urge government "not to be enemy of people"
Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek
Bloodthirsty Bakiyev. Outraged people to hold rally at Embassy of Kazakhstan
One of organizers of Talas rally detained
Activists gather for rally at White House in Bishkek
Rally in Talas ends. Protesters intend to hold kurultai in Bishkek
One more rally held in Talas
Kyrgyzstanis demand from Kazakhstan to open border
Rally held at Embassy of Kazakhstan in Bishkek
Popular
45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan 45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan
Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care
Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love