Human rights organization to march against bride kidnapping

The human rights movement Bir Duyno — Kyrgyzstan intends to march tomorrow, January 20, against bride kidnapping and early marriages, the organization said. However, the Bishkek City Administration did not approve the route of the march, believing that it would create inconveniences for the citizens.

The organizers said the event’s aim is demonstration of disagreement of youth with early marriages, bride kidnapping, polygamy, pedophilia, domestic and sexual violence, harassment at work, slavery and human trafficking.

Civil activists were recommended to march near the monument to Urkuya Salieva.

The march is dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Women’s March, which is announced worldwide on January 20-21, 2018.
