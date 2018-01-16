20:36
-6
USD 69.40
EUR 84.88
RUB 1.23
English

71.1 billion soms spent on social sphere in 2017

In 2017, expenditures on the social sphere totaled 71,109.3 billion soms. The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the social sphere accounted for 50.9 percent of all budget expenditures. In comparison with 2016, spending grew by 4,328.7 billion.

The largest sum was spent on social protection (26,513.7 billion soms) and education (25,036.2 billion). In addition, 14,998.2 billion were spent on health care, 4,561.2 billion — on rest, culture and religion. The least was spent on housing and communal services item — 1,842.5 billion.

In 2017, budget expenditures of Kyrgyzstan amounted to 140.6 billion soms.
link:
views: 118
Print
Related
28.4 billion soms spent on payment of salaries since beginning of year
Budget expenditures of Kyrgyzstan increase by 12.8 billion soms by end of 2017
Budget expenditures of Kyrgyzstan in May amount to over 10 billion soms
Popular
Tylla Halley has lived in Talas region for 16 months, but still taken as tourist Tylla Halley has lived in Talas region for 16 months, but still taken as tourist
UK invests 44 times more in Kyrgyzstan than in 2016 UK invests 44 times more in Kyrgyzstan than in 2016
MIA, Prosecutor General's Office continue investigation of Boeing 747 crash MIA, Prosecutor General's Office continue investigation of Boeing 747 crash
Child from Kyrgyzstan dies of meningitis in Moscow Child from Kyrgyzstan dies of meningitis in Moscow