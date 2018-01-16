71.1 billion soms spent on social sphere in 2017

In 2017, expenditures on the social sphere totaled 71,109.3 billion soms. The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the social sphere accounted for 50.9 percent of all budget expenditures. In comparison with 2016, spending grew by 4,328.7 billion.

The largest sum was spent on social protection (26,513.7 billion soms) and education (25,036.2 billion). In addition, 14,998.2 billion were spent on health care, 4,561.2 billion — on rest, culture and religion. The least was spent on housing and communal services item — 1,842.5 billion.

In 2017, budget expenditures of Kyrgyzstan amounted to 140.6 billion soms.