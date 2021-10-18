9 villages in Kyrgyzstan receive $35,000 for implementation of social projects

Nine villages in Kyrgyzstan have received $35,000 for implementation of income-generating projects. Dastanbek Dzhusupbekov, representative of Good Neighbors International, informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, these villages are located in Osh, Batken and Chui regions. They received the funds under My Village in Kyrgyzstan Project. This is an intergovernmental program of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Korea. Its goal is the development of three regions of the country from 2018 to 2022.

«30 villages implemented the first phase of the project to improve living environment by constructing or renovating water supply, health care, roads and education facilities. The 2phase of the project is aimed at enhancing agricultural infrastructure such as greenhouses, milk processing factory, cattle barn,» the statement says.

At the next stage, representatives of nine villages, whose work turned out to be the most visible and well-coordinated, received $35,000 for implementation of income-generating projects (enhanced agriculture production and marketing.)