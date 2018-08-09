13:44
USD 68.15
EUR 78.97
RUB 1.07
English

40.2 billion soms spent on Kyrgyzstan's social sphere since beginning of year

The share of expenditures of the republican budget of Kyrgyzstan for the social sphere made up 51.3 percent. According to the results of seven months of 2018, they amounted to 40,108 billion soms. The Ministry of Finance said.

In comparison with the last year, expenditures increased by 15,512 billion soms.

The largest expenditures are for social protection (16,920.4 billion soms) and education (14,329.5 billion soms). Expenses for health care amounted to 7,232.6 billion soms.

General government services accounted for 20,177.2 billion soms of expenditures. This item includes spending on repayment of the principal amount of the state debt.

The state spent least of all on environmental protection — only 377.3 million soms.
link:
views: 109
Print
Related
Almost 35 billion soms spent on social sphere for 6 months
Budget surplus in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 2.2 billion soms
71.1 billion soms spent on social sphere in 2017
28.4 billion soms spent on payment of salaries since beginning of year
Budget expenditures of Kyrgyzstan increase by 12.8 billion soms by end of 2017
Budget expenditures of Kyrgyzstan in May amount to over 10 billion soms
Popular
Some Bishkek districts to be left without water tomorrow Some Bishkek districts to be left without water tomorrow
214 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from entry into Russia 214 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from entry into Russia
Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region
Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway