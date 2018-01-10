16:41
Migrants transfer almost $ 2.3 billion to Kyrgyzstan for 11 months of 2017

For 11 months of 2017, migrants have transferred $ 2,288.8 billion to Kyrgyzstan. The National Bank of the country presented such data.

In November, the inflow of transfers amounted to $ 205.2 million. For a month, the amount of money transferred to the country reduced by $ 37.9 million. Compared to the same period in 2016, the indicator grew by $ 30.8 million.

Volume of money transfers is falling for the third month in a row. Compared with August 2017, the indicator decreased by $ 56.8 million. However, the largest volume of remittances was registered in August — $ 262 million.

More than 90 percent of the money came from Russia — $ 201.1 million. Since the beginning of the year, $ 2,244.6 billion have been transferred from this country to Kyrgyzstan.

At least $ 44.9 million were sent from Kyrgyzstan to other countries. Thus, the net inflow of remittances into the country in November 2017 amounted to $ 160.3 million. For 11 months of the last year, this figure was $ 1,879.9 billion.
