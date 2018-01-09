15:57
Deputies approve Sanzhar Mukanbetov as Deputy Prime Minister

The Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament approved the candidacy of Sanzhar Mukanbetov for the post of Deputy Prime Minister. The decision was made today at a meeting of the committee.

Sanzhar Mukanbetov was nominated by the Prime Minister Sapar Isakov. The First Deputy Prime Minister Askarbek Shadiev introduced him to the committee.

Sanzhar Mukanbetov was born on December 12, 1972. In 1994, he graduated from the Kyrgyz Technical University, in 2003 — the Kyrgyz State National University with a degree in economics.

From 1998 to 2001, he worked in the State Agency for Foreign Investments and Economic Development.

In 2007-2009, he was the Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade, from 2010 to 2014 — Deputy Minister of Economy.

Since 2014, he has been the Chairman of the State Service for Regulation and Supervision over the Financial Market.
