Artem Novikov: I have no political ambitions to become acting President

«I have no political ambitions to become acting President,» the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov told reporters.

According to him, there are different opinions of lawyers and experts regarding his possible career growth and status of acting president after the resignation of Sadyr Japarov. Artem Novikov himself does not plant to become acting president.

«I have my own block of issues, which is related to the financial and economic block of the government. And I want to fully concentrate on the implementation of these tasks,» he said.