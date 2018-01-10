Deputies approve Sanzhar Mukanbetov as Vice Prime Minister

The deputies approved Sanzhar Mukanbetov as Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan. The First Deputy Prime Minister Askarbek Shadiev introduced him to the staff.

His predecessor Tolkunbek Abdygulov returned to work in the National Bank.

Sanzhar Mukanbetov was born on December 12, 1972. In 1994, he graduated from the Kyrgyz Technical University, in 2003 — the Kyrgyz State National University with a degree in economics.

From 1998 to 2001, he worked in the State Agency for Foreign Investments and Economic Development.

In 2007-2009, he was Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade, from 2010 to 2014 — Deputy Minister of Economy.

Since 2014, he has been the Chairman of the State Service for Regulation and Supervision over the Financial Market.