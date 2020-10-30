17:48
First Deputy Prime Minister: Kyrgyzstan will not worsen its credit rating

«The events that have taken place do not add optimism in terms of improving indicators in the country’s credit rating,» First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Artem Novikov, said at a press conference today.

According to him, the very existence of the credit rating is a rather positive factor for the republic. Even despite the fact that the rating of Kyrgyzstan is low today. But the First Deputy Prime Minister noted that its very presence gives a signal to investors that rating agencies have already worked with this country, assessed all the opportunities and risks.

«The investor already has an idea ​​which investment model to choose in this market, how to assess the rate of return with such a rating, how to form investment strategy in general. If we manage in the near future to resolve the issues of ensuring investment protection, providing guarantees and in other areas, then worsening of the credit rating is not expected,» Artem Novikov believes.
