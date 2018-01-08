Kyrgyzstan to inspect decisions taken by Security Council

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council Damir Sagynbayev and instructed to inspect the decisions taken earlier by the Security Council and assess their implementation. Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

According to it, in particular, it refers to decrees On measures to reform the system of law enforcement agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic, On measures to eliminate the causes of political and systemic corruption in government bodies and the Security Council decision On measures to improve road safety in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The main activities of the secretariat of the Security Council, priorities in the field of security and work plans for 2018 were discussed, and issues of preparation for the forthcoming meeting of the Security Council were considered.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted the need for prompt response to complaints of citizens about illegal actions of state structures. «No complaint should be left without attention and reaction from the state authorities,» the head of state said.

The President voiced the fight against crime and ensuring the safety of citizens among the priorities. «The intensity of work on combating crime cannot be reduced, Kyrgyzstanis should feel safe in their homes and be confident,» the head of state stressed.