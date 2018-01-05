Installation of monument on Boeing 747 crash site coming to end

Installation of the monument on the territory of Dachi SU dacha community, where transport-cargo Boeing 747 crashed on January 16, 2017, is coming to an end.

Opening of the monument is planned for January 15.

Recall, 35 citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 4 crew members, citizens of Turkey, several dozen houses were destroyed as a result of the crash of Boeing 747 that flew from Hong Kong to Istanbul. One more Kyrgyz citizen died for natural reasons, rendering assistance to the victims.

The Turkish side paid compensation to the victims and the families of the victims.

According to preliminary expert opinion, there is no guilt of the Kyrgyz side.