Why Kyrgyzstan should not agree to 100% share in Kumtor

An expert, Doctor of Technical Sciences Duyshenbek Kamchybekov, told why
According to him, the reserves at the mine will be depleted in the near future. «Mining works will be completed by 2023. While Kumtor has been working since 1997, thanks to its money, Centerra Gold acquired and prepared other fields — in
«After the sale of gold, Centerra received an income of $ 8.1 billion.
«The project Kumtor will work in the mountain area until 2023, and after — until 2026 — using warehouse stocks. If this year they are going to extract about 17 tons of gold, then in the future — 14-15 tons, in 2023 — 6 tons, and in the last year — 2.5 tons of gold. The budget of our country will receive less and less money. Today we receive 7-9 billion soms,» said Duishenbek Kamchybekov.
If the reserves of Kumtor are depleted, how will we replenish our budget? Let’s better continue to participate in other projects, where we have our share — about 27 percent.Duishenbek Kamchybekov
The expert stressed that before taking the decision the government of
«The Cabinet of Ministers should have reasoned arguments. We have questions — whether we can collect a trust fund of $ 69 million, whether we will be able to conduct reclamation of this facility, and so on,» he concluded.