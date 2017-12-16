11:00
-1
USD 69.75
EUR 82.18
RUB 1.18
English

Budget receives 14.3 billion soms from securities since beginning of 2017

In January-November 2017, the republican budget received 14 billion 277 million soms from the issue of state securities, the Ministry of Finance reported.

According to it, the most profitable were state treasury bonds. Thanks to them, the budget was replenished by 10 billion 296.4 million soms.

Due to the state treasury bills, the treasury received 3 billion 980.74 million soms. The most profitable were one year bonds. From them received 2 billion 549.01 million soms. Another 1 billion 13.79 million brought six-month bonds and 417.94 million soms — three-month bonds.
