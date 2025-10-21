12:07
USD 87.45
EUR 102.01
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law ratifying the agreement on cross-border admission to the placement and circulation of securities on organized trading platforms in EAEU member states.

The agreement was signed on January 31, 2025, in Almaty. In September, the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) adopted a law ratifying it.

The objectives of the agreement are:

  • to create a level playing field for issuers and investors within the EAEU;
  • to reduce administrative barriers to the placement and circulation of securities;
  • to develop an integrated financial market within the EAEU;
  • to ensure the protection of investor rights and compliance with uniform regulatory standards.
link: https://24.kg/english/347895/
views: 55
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to join exchange of transport control data
Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Minsk: Number of documents signed
Kyrgyzstan calls for accelerated industrial and agricultural cooperation in EAEU
Cabinet Chairman on potential of creating EAEU unified technological space
Cabinet discusses improving efficiency of EAEU goods accounting points
EAEU introduces navigation seals to track shipments
Price and tariff increases observed in most EAEU countries, including Kyrgyzstan
EAEU to launch service for searching industrial property information
Aidai Karagulova appointed Deputy Director of EEC Financial Policy Department
Kyrgyzstan plans to close transit corridor for car imports into EAEU
Popular
Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3 Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3
Kyrgyzstan lacks system for testing food products for pesticides Kyrgyzstan lacks system for testing food products for pesticides
Tourism in Kyrgyzstan faces crisis, expert identifies key problems Tourism in Kyrgyzstan faces crisis, expert identifies key problems
Foreign students leaving Kyrgyzstan: Number of visas drops fourfold Foreign students leaving Kyrgyzstan: Number of visas drops fourfold
21 October, Tuesday
11:55
Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying secur...
11:44
Second phase of design code implementation begins in Bishkek
11:30
President of Kyrgyzstan reschedules People’s Kurultai
11:21
SCNS: Jalal-Abad University lecturer detained for fraud
11:11
Epidemiological situation on ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan remains stable