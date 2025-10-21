Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law ratifying the agreement on cross-border admission to the placement and circulation of securities on organized trading platforms in EAEU member states.
The agreement was signed on January 31, 2025, in Almaty. In September, the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) adopted a law ratifying it.
The objectives of the agreement are:
- to create a level playing field for issuers and investors within the EAEU;
- to reduce administrative barriers to the placement and circulation of securities;
- to develop an integrated financial market within the EAEU;
- to ensure the protection of investor rights and compliance with uniform regulatory standards.