State Financial Supervision Service registers securities issues of enterprises

In December, securities issues of a number of strategic state-owned enterprises and private companies were registered. The Financial Market Regulation and Supervision Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Key players in the financial and energy sectors completed the state registration procedure. Specifically, the 31st issue of ordinary registered shares of Eldik Bank OJSC and the 14th issue of securities of National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan (NENK) OJSC were approved. The regulator also registered the results of previous placements for NENK, Mailuu-Suu Lamp Plant OJSC, Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC, and the state-owned enterprise Tunduk.

According to the State Financial Supervision Service, the results of the 29th share issue of the State Mortgage Company (SMC) OJSC were approved, and unplaced securities were canceled.

In the private sector, Ak Shumkar KG CJSC, Omni Group, Ak-Bulak, and the microfinance company OCSUS completed registration.

In addition, Prime Investment LLC obtained licenses for brokerage and dealer activities as well as asset management, while Vision Pro LLC (a virtual asset exchange operator) re-registered its license due to a name change to Digital Business Solutions LLC.