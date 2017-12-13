Mirlan Bakirov becomes Vice Speaker of Parliament from opposition

The deputies elected the Vice Speaker of the Parliament. It is Mirlan Bakirov, member of the opposition faction Onuguu-Progress.

His candidacy was supported by 61 deputies.

Deputies from three oppositional fractions ran for the post. Ata Meken nominated Saidulla Nyshanov, Onuguu-Progress — Mirlan Bakirov, Respublika — Ata Jurt — Talant Mamytov.

In addition, the deputies also decided on the Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security. Unchallenged candidate from Bir Bol faction Iskhak Pirmatov was elected to the post.