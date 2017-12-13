14:21
Naryn residents protest against new law on state benefits

Residents of Naryn protest against new law on state benefits.

«Yesterday a representative of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development came to visit us. All people gathered, awareness-rising work was conducted, the villagers made their proposals, we promised to send them to the government and the Parliament. It seems that everyone agreed. And today a group of 15-20 people gathered in Naryn and demand to solve this issue,» Amanbai Kaiypov, the authorized representative of the Kyrgyz government in Naryn region, told 24.kg news agency.

The new law on state benefits will come into force on January 1, 2018. Payments will be received by all families, including one-time allowance at the birth of each child (suyunchu) of 4,000 soms and a monthly allowance for each child up to 3 years — 700 soms. But the amount of benefits for low-income families with three or more children will indeed be reduced.

Today, according to the Ministry of Social Development, the poverty benefit amounts on average to 874 soms per child. After the law comes into force, only 500 soms will be paid.
