President should refuse appointment of judges and not control them

The President of Kyrgyzstan must refuse appointment of judges. This was announced today at the roundtable by expert Zhumakadyr Akeneyev.

According to him, the head of the government Sapar Isakov said that they will work with the new president Sooronbai Zheenbekov as partners.

«There can’t be any partnership between them. The president shouldn’t interfere in the affairs of the government and the Parliament, as well as supervise the judiciary,» Zhumakadyr Akeneyev explained.

He added that the president of the country should minimize interference in the courts and refrain from appointing judges.

«The judicial reform that we wanted to achieve didn’t pass for seven years. The courts must be put in their place, so that they don’t depend on who is calling them,» the expert said.