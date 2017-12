For 11 months of 2017, more than 300 suicide attempts among adolescents have been detected in Osh city. The Central Internal Affairs Directorate informed 24.kg news agency.

According to its data, the day before it was reported that a 12-year-old girl had taken diphenhydramine. She was hospitalized in Osh city hospital.

According to doctors, the girl is in grave condition. She’s in intensive care unit. The police are finding out what caused the suicide attempt. The Central Internal Affairs Directorate added that 20 deaths were recorded as a result of suicide.