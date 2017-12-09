Three gold deposits put up for auction

Three gold deposits were put up for auction. The State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use reported.

Kumbel gold deposit was discovered in 1936. Its reserves estimate has never been approved. The starting price is $ 9,120.

The auction will be held on January 24 at 12.00 in the building of Naryn Administration.

In addition, Issyk-Ata area with a starting price of $ 26,160 was also put up for auction. Pytan-Dongurma field is sold with a starting price of $ 65,500.

The auction will be held on January 10 at 12.00 in the building of Kochkor District Administration.