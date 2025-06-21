13:31
$2.2 million to be invested in smart intercoms and video surveillance in Bishkek

The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF) will invest $2.2 million in a project to digitalize Bishkek’s urban infrastructure. The agreement was signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. The RKDF press service reported.

According to it, the funds will be sent to the Kyrgyz Internet provider Skynet Telecom to implement a joint initiative with the Russian company Ufanet, which specializes in digital solutions for the residential sector.

The main goal of the project is to create high-tech and safe living spaces in Bishkek by installing smart intercoms and modern video surveillance systems integrated with high-speed Internet in apartment buildings.

The pilot stage of the project showed high demand for such solutions: more than a hundred capital buildings are waiting for connection. In the future, similar digital solutions are planned to be implemented in other industries, such as construction, the hospitality and the service sectors, which will serve as an additional impetus for the development of the digital economy in Kyrgyzstan.
