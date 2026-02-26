14:24
Interior Ministry plans nationwide video surveillance within two years

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan aims to achieve full video surveillance coverage across the country within one — two years. Deputy Minister Erkebek Ashirkhodzhaev said on February 26 during a session of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

He made the remarks in response to MP Burul Amanova, who highlighted that people suffer from pickpockets operating on public transport and in crowded places.

She noted that schoolchildren are especially affected, experiencing psychological stress.

Ashirkhodzhaev explained that cameras installed under Safe City and Safe Country programs already monitor suspicious individuals.

«But it’s impossible to assign a police officer to every pickpocket on a bus. Patrolling is already in place in high-crime areas and all public spaces. To fully address pickpocketing, video cameras must be installed everywhere. Under the Safe Country program, 6,000 cameras are being installed initially, followed by 20,000 more. Full video surveillance coverage is planned within one — two years,» he said.

Burul Amanova added that even if it is not possible on public transport, patrols should be stationed in shopping centers and other crowded places.

The MP also inquired about crime statistics. According to Ashirkhodzhaev, the number of crimes has been decreasing each year.
