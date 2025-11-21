15:54
CCTV cameras installed in 80 percent of schools in Kyrgyzstan

CCTV cameras have been installed in 80 percent of schools in Kyrgyzstan and connected to the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Situation Center. The data was published in a recent study addressing the issue of violence in the country’s educational institutions.

According to the Ministry of Education, a «Don’t Be Afraid, Report It!» section has been added to the E-Kundoluk mobile app (an electronic school diary). Any student who encounters violations can report them through the app—the information is immediately sent to the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, enabling prompt action. According to officials, over 2,000 reports have been received from students in the past six months.

«All reports submitted through the E-Kundoluk app are anonymous. When we receive information about physical violence or extortion, we respond immediately. If the facts are confirmed, we officially register them; if not, we carry out preventive work,» Nurzhan Adylova, head of the Security Service Department of the Interior Ministry responsible for coordinating and monitoring juvenile inspections, told 24.kg news agency.

It was previously reported that 46 million soms have been allocated in the 2025 budget for the installation of CCTV cameras in capital’s schools.
