11:19
+2
USD 69.75
EUR 82.46
RUB 1.18
English

Interdistrict Court to consider claim to cancel amendments to Water Code

The Interdistrict Court of Bishkek has taken the claim of the Coalition for Democracy and Civil Society on the abolition of amendments to the Water Code for consideration, allowing in exceptional cases to develop deposits in the area of ​​glaciers. The hearing is scheduled for December 20. The head of the human rights organization Azamat Adilov told 24.kg news agency.

Related news
It’s global warming that destroys glaciers in Kyrgyzstan
The Parliament supported the amendments to the Water Code on November 16. Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev signed the document on November 23.

It is reported that the purpose of the amendments is the legal settlement of the impact of mining enterprises on glaciers. In addition, the law is aimed at creating the conditions for ensuring uninterrupted production at the largest strategic importance site — Kumtor mine — and is applied exclusively to two glaciers (Davydov and Lysyi) from 6,771 existing in the country.

In 2016, the share of the Kumtor project in the country’s GDP was 8 percent, in the total volume of industrial production — more than 23 percent. Annual direct and indirect revenues to the republican and local budgets amount to 7-8 billion soms.
link:
views: 60
Print
Related
Almazbek Atambayev approves amendments to Water Code of Kyrgyzstan
President promises to think whether to sign scandalous amendments to Water Code
Parliament supports scandalous amendments to Water Code
Kyrgyz government has no means to clear Kumtor's open pit
Government assures that it is also concerned about glaciers
Kumtor workers call deputies terrorists, they take offence
Bishkek hosts protest against amendments to Water Code
Civil activists and officials visit glaciers in Kumtor area
Government of Kyrgyzstan ready to take everyone wishing to Kumtor
What will Kyrgyzstan lose if Kumtor stops
Popular
New president of Kyrgyzstan ready for talks with head of Kazakhstan New president of Kyrgyzstan ready for talks with head of Kazakhstan
Under-five mortality rate decreases three-fold in Kyrgyzstan Under-five mortality rate decreases three-fold in Kyrgyzstan
Number of mother to child HIV transmission cases reduces in Osh region Number of mother to child HIV transmission cases reduces in Osh region
Kyrgyzstan interested in China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway Kyrgyzstan interested in China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway