11:07
USD 87.45
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.08
English

Water Code: Switzerland to help Kyrgyzstan introduce water use permit system

The governments of Switzerland and the Kyrgyz Republic have signed an agreement to launch the project Water Use Permit System in the Kyrgyz Republic. The press service of the Embassy of Switzerland in Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the statement, Switzerland will allocate 2.2 million Swiss francs (over 2.7 million) to support the initiative. The funds are aimed at promoting the sustainable and efficient use of water resources in Kyrgyzstan.

The project aligns with the recently adopted Water Code, which defines the permit system as a key regulatory tool in water resource management.

Switzerland has supported the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan in strengthening the regulatory framework through the introduction of the permit system. As a result, water management authorities will be able to establish mandatory standards and norms and ensure compliance by water users. The new system will also enable more effective water accounting.

The project will be implemented from 2025 to 2028.
link: https://24.kg/english/349705/
views: 98
Print
Related
Limit on drinking water consumption planned to be introduced in Bishkek
Part of Bishkek to have no drinking water on October 29
Muras-Ordo and Kalys-Ordo residential areas in Bishkek to have no water
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on October 27
Kyrgyzstan needs $1.2 billion in investment to provide villages with clean water
EU to allocate €17 million to Kyrgyzstan for water sector development
Neighbors may be upset, but water in Kyrgyzstan has truly decreased — Baisalov
Kyrgyz-Tajik Water Management Commission begins work
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on October 9
Wastewater in Bishkek contaminated: Dangerous bacteria found in samples
Popular
Average salary in Kyrgyzstan to increase to 36,000 soms in 2026 Average salary in Kyrgyzstan to increase to 36,000 soms in 2026
Qatari surgeons to operate on children with hearing impairments in Bishkek Qatari surgeons to operate on children with hearing impairments in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to ban landfilling of recyclable waste Kyrgyzstan to ban landfilling of recyclable waste
Court fines Kyrgyzstani for disseminating false information on social media Court fines Kyrgyzstani for disseminating false information on social media
5 November, Wednesday
11:01
Cold water supply to be suspended in three residential areas of Bishkek Cold water supply to be suspended in three residential...
10:53
Weekly food fairs to open in Bishkek
10:46
Head of Main Traffic Safety Department dismissed from his position
10:40
Modern park to be built in Kochkor village
10:19
Water Code: Switzerland to help Kyrgyzstan introduce water use permit system
4 November, Tuesday
19:42
Bishkek suburban train schedule changed
17:56
OTS Secretary General welcomes decision to proclaim World Turkic Language Day
17:44
Kyrgyzstan tightens penalties for fraud