Water Code: Switzerland to help Kyrgyzstan introduce water use permit system

The governments of Switzerland and the Kyrgyz Republic have signed an agreement to launch the project Water Use Permit System in the Kyrgyz Republic. The press service of the Embassy of Switzerland in Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the statement, Switzerland will allocate 2.2 million Swiss francs (over 2.7 million) to support the initiative. The funds are aimed at promoting the sustainable and efficient use of water resources in Kyrgyzstan.

The project aligns with the recently adopted Water Code, which defines the permit system as a key regulatory tool in water resource management.

Switzerland has supported the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan in strengthening the regulatory framework through the introduction of the permit system. As a result, water management authorities will be able to establish mandatory standards and norms and ensure compliance by water users. The new system will also enable more effective water accounting.

The project will be implemented from 2025 to 2028.