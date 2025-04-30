Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts Water Code in third reading

The draft of the new Water Code has been adopted by the Zhogorku Kenesh in the third reading.

It was developed to combine all laws related to water resources into one document. The background statement to the draft law states that the legislation in this area is currently fragmented, and this creates difficulties for water management and attracting investment.

In addition, the draft law provides for the exclusion of private ownership of irrigation structures in order to ensure a stable supply of water for agriculture.