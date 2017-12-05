09:30
Kyrgyzstan ranks 82nd in Prosperity Index

Kyrgyzstan was ranked the 82nd in the Prosperity Index. Legatum Institute published its annual report.

Experts analyzed the situation in 149 states on several criteria: economy, business opportunities, education, security, health, personal freedom, social welfare and governance, the environment.

Kyrgyzstan has the best indicators on such criteria as health (58th place), education (62nd), economy (78th), environment (72nd).

The leader in Central Asia is Kazakhstan, which took 72nd place. Belarus occupies the 95th place, Armenia - 96th, Russia - 101st, Tajikistan - 102nd. Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are not included in the rating.

Norway, New Zealand and Finland are leading. The last line is occupied by Yemen.
