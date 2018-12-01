Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Prosperity Index 2018

Kyrgyzstan took the 78th place in the Prosperity Index 2018, having risen four positions up for a year. The index was published by Legatum Institute.

A total of nine indicators were studied: the quality of economy, business environment, management, personal freedom, social capital, security, health, education, natural environment.

The report states that the biggest improvements were in the quality of the economy (68th place in the world). Absolute and relative poverty has decreased, the number of people with bank accounts has grown. In addition, an increasing number of residents is satisfied with the standard of living and income.

Authors of the report noted that the largest increase in donations to charity was registered in the republic over the past 10 years.

As for the quality of education, the country takes the 55th place, social capital — the 62nd, health — the 65th.

The country has the worst indicators in management quality (112th place) and personal freedom (97th place). Despite a good health indicator, the Kyrgyz Republic remains the country with the highest level of sadness of the population and takes the 123rd place in terms of perception of health problems by the population.

Kazakhstan takes the 73rd place in the ranking, Georgia — the 80th, Armenia — the 88th, Belarus — the 89th, Russia — the 96th and Azerbaijan — the 99th. Tajikistan took the 101st place, Ukraine — the 111th. Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan were not included in the ranking due to lack of data.