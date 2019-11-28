Kyrgyzstan takes 88th place in the Prosperity Index 2019

Kyrgyzstan took the 88th place among 167 countries in the Legatum Prosperity Index 2019, published by the international analytical organization Legatum Institute.

The ranking is compiled on the basis of many indicators combined in nine categories that reflect various aspects of society and the parameters of social welfare: economy, entrepreneurship, management, education, healthcare, security, personal freedom, social capital, and the natural environment.

This year, the Prosperity Index has been revised and improved; as a result, the scores and rankings have changed from the reported in previous editions of the index.

Since 2009, the Kyrgyz Republic has been able to improve its indicators, moving 18 places up.

As the authors of the ranking say, Kyrgyzstan performs most strongly in social capital and natural environment but is weakest in market access & infrastructure. The biggest improvement compared to a decade ago came in social capital.

Russia took the 74th place in the ranking, Kazakhstan — 68th, Belarus — 73rd, Uzbekistan — 103rd, Turkmenistan — 108th, and Tajikistan — 114th.

The leaders of the ranking are Denmark, Norway and Switzerland. Central African Republic, Yemen, and South Sudan are at the bottom of the rankings table.