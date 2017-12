15 ambulances fully equipped with medical equipment arrived in Kyrgyzstan , the Ministry of Health reported.

According to it, the total value of cars amounted to €1.18 million. They were purchased within the framework of the project «Establishment of a national system of emergency medicine, strengthening of emergency medical services in the Kyrgyz Republic » between Kyrgyzstan and Germany , which has been implemented in the country since 2008.

Currently, cars are being cleared. They are intended for ambulance stations in Bishkek and Osh .

The first ambulances were purchased in 2009. Then nine cars were delivered for a total of €987,000.