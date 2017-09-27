Parliament plans to form commission to check scandalous deals

Parliament deputies plan to form a commission to check scandalous deals. Vice Speaker of Parliament Altynay Omurbekova said today at a session.

Deputies heard the information of the State Property Management Fund on the sale of cottages owned by the Bakiyevs family, as well as the possible sale of MegaCom to a Russian woman named Elena Nagornaya.

Deputies have not made any decision. They intend to return to these issues later.

«Appropriate assessment will be made on the agreement with Liglass Trading. We will create a parliamentary commission. Perhaps, this commission will consider issues on other deals,» Altynay Omurbekova said.