14:12
+19
USD 68.44
EUR 80.88
RUB 1.19
English

Parliament plans to form commission to check scandalous deals

Parliament deputies plan to form a commission to check scandalous deals. Vice Speaker of Parliament Altynay Omurbekova said today at a session.

Deputies heard the information of the State Property Management Fund on the sale of cottages owned by the Bakiyevs family, as well as the possible sale of MegaCom to a Russian woman named Elena Nagornaya.

Deputies have not made any decision. They intend to return to these issues later.

«Appropriate assessment will be made on the agreement with Liglass Trading. We will create a parliamentary commission. Perhaps, this commission will consider issues on other deals,» Altynay Omurbekova said.
link:
views: 71
Print
Related
Scandal with Liglass Trading. Is it just the beginning?
Deputies believe government hastens with sale of MegaCom to Elena Nagornaya
Liglass Trading scandal. Courts the Czechs intend to go announced
Elena Nagornaya, potential MegaCom buyer - largest importer of coffee, tea
Buyer of MegaCom found
Government of Kyrgyzstan to resume consideration of cancellation of vehicles tax
Agreement with Liglass Trading terminated unilaterally
Government of Kyrgyzstan: Agreement with Liglass not provide for force majeure
Scandal with Liglass.Company threatens Kyrgyzstan with international arbitration
Details of termination of agreement with Liglass Trading
Popular
Temir Dzhumakadyrov becomes head of headquarters for elections Temir Dzhumakadyrov becomes head of headquarters for elections
Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan hands note of protest to Kazakhstan Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan hands note of protest to Kazakhstan
Fate of Kyrgyzstani arrested in US for vandalism to be decided in early October Fate of Kyrgyzstani arrested in US for vandalism to be decided in early October
Scandal with Liglass.Company threatens Kyrgyzstan with international arbitration Scandal with Liglass.Company threatens Kyrgyzstan with international arbitration