Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan discuss establishment of joint ventures

Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov and the Minister of Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Eler Ganiev discussed the establishment of joint ventures. Press service of the Ministry of Economy of the
According to it, the parties discussed the practical aspects of implementation of the agreements reached during the state visit of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to
The ministers discussed issues of holding a joint Kyrgyz-Uzbek business forum and an exhibition of commodity producers of
The ministers also discussed practical steps to increase trade between the countries.