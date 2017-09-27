Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan discuss establishment of joint ventures

Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov and the Minister of Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Eler Ganiev discussed the establishment of joint ventures. Press service of the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the parties discussed the practical aspects of implementation of the agreements reached during the state visit of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kyrgyzstan , exchanged views on the forthcoming Kyrgyz-Uzbek contacts in the near future.

The ministers discussed issues of holding a joint Kyrgyz-Uzbek business forum and an exhibition of commodity producers of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan in Tashkent during the upcoming state visit of the President Almazbek Atambayev to Uzbekistan .

The ministers also discussed practical steps to increase trade between the countries.