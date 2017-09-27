14:11
+19
USD 68.44
EUR 80.88
RUB 1.19
English

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan discuss establishment of joint ventures

Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov and the Minister of Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Eler Ganiev discussed the establishment of joint ventures. Press service of the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the parties discussed the practical aspects of implementation of the agreements reached during the state visit of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kyrgyzstan, exchanged views on the forthcoming Kyrgyz-Uzbek contacts in the near future.

The ministers discussed issues of holding a joint Kyrgyz-Uzbek business forum and an exhibition of commodity producers of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan in Tashkent during the upcoming state visit of the President Almazbek Atambayev to Uzbekistan.

The ministers also discussed practical steps to increase trade between the countries.
link:
views: 80
Print
Related
KGS is stable. Devaluation of Uzbekistani sum does not affect situation
Ministry of Culture budgets over 2 million soms for arrival of Uzbek delegation
Deputies ratify agreement on border with Uzbekistan in first reading
Deputies consider border treaty with Uzbekistan
Ratification of border agreement with Uzbekistan postponed
Ratification of border treaty with Uzbekistan passes behind closed doors
Big investor interested in Kambarata HPP -1
Сheckpoint on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border starts working under simplified procedure
Visit of Almazbek Atambayev to Tashkent scheduled for early October
Dostuk checkpoint opens on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border
Popular
Temir Dzhumakadyrov becomes head of headquarters for elections Temir Dzhumakadyrov becomes head of headquarters for elections
Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan hands note of protest to Kazakhstan Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan hands note of protest to Kazakhstan
Fate of Kyrgyzstani arrested in US for vandalism to be decided in early October Fate of Kyrgyzstani arrested in US for vandalism to be decided in early October
Scandal with Liglass.Company threatens Kyrgyzstan with international arbitration Scandal with Liglass.Company threatens Kyrgyzstan with international arbitration