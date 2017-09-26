New perinatal center unit to be built in Bishkek

A new unit of the perinatal center will be built in Bishkek. A capsule will be laid on September 27,
According to the press center of the Ministry of Health, the project «Protection of motherhood and childhood IV-V» is implemented within the framework of the agreement between the governments of
The government of Germany provides gratuitous financial assistance of €10.5 million for the construction, procurement of equipment, support for the operation and maintenance of the National Perinatal Center.
The recipient of the grant, that is, the Cabinet of Ministers of the
The constructed building will house 10 maternity rooms, 3 operating rooms, an adult intensive care unit for 12 beds and a children’s intensive care for 20 beds, as well as a children’s intensive care unit for 14 beds, a central sterilization department and a laundry.