New perinatal center unit to be built in Bishkek

A new unit of the perinatal center will be built in Bishkek. A capsule will be laid on September 27, 2017 in the maternity hospital of the National Center of Maternity and Childhood Welfare.

According to the press center of the Ministry of Health, the project «Protection of motherhood and childhood IV-V» is implemented within the framework of the agreement between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Germany .

The government of Germany provides gratuitous financial assistance of €10.5 million for the construction, procurement of equipment, support for the operation and maintenance of the National Perinatal Center.

The recipient of the grant, that is, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic , provides €950,000 and undertakes to fulfill all necessary for the implementation of this project, having allocated a land plot for the construction of the center and providing connection to external engineering networks and communications.

The constructed building will house 10 maternity rooms, 3 operating rooms, an adult intensive care unit for 12 beds and a children’s intensive care for 20 beds, as well as a children’s intensive care unit for 14 beds, a central sterilization department and a laundry.