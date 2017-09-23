Kyrgyz President gives interview to American magazine Time

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev gave an interview to Time magazine columnist, political scientist and president of the Eurasia Group research center Ian Bremmer, during a working visit to New York ( USA ). This was reported by the presidential press service.

According to it, the head of state spoke about the country’s main priorities in implementing the foreign policy course and developing relations with Kyrgyzstan ’s strategic partners. Almazbek Atambayev also answered the questions of the Time magazine columnist concerning measures to combat religious extremism and terrorism, work to strengthen democracy in Kyrgyzstan and relations with the United States .

«We have achieved peace and harmony, stability in the country. Over these years we have woken up people’s spirit, faith in the future. People are in a different mood. We recalled them of our thousand-year history. People have a sense of national self-awareness. And people realized that they themselves must decide the destiny of the country. For this we made clean elections using biometric data, where fraud is impossible. We have achieved that officials, the government began to respect and listen to the opinion of the public, to fear it,» Almazbek Atambayev said in an interview.