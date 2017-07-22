Kyrgyzstani wins gold at Mind Sports Olympiad

Kyrgyzstani won gold medal at the Mind Sports Olympiad. Toguz-korgool Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the competitions were held in Pardubice (Czech Republic). Tournament in Turkish mancala game took place on the final day of the Olympiad. Our Zhanyl Sagynbekova scored 5.5 points and took the first place.

Earlier, within this Olympiad, the Kyrgyzstanis showed good results in toguz-korgool, hawalis, bao, owari, um el-bahar and passupandi. They won three gold, silver and four bronze medals. The team of the Kyrgyz Republic took the second place in the medal standings, being only behind the team of Kazakhstan.