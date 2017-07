An open-air museum in form of 30 nomad yurts was placed on Issyk-Kul Lake shore in the territory of Kurmanjan Datka Nomadic Civilization Center in the village of Chon-Sary-Oi .

Within «Altai Civilization and Related Peoples of the Altaic Language Family» Forum, representatives of the Altai peoples and others will demonstrate the way of life of nomads for three days. Visitors will be shown musical, dance performances and master classes of the peoples of the Altai civilization, as well as national clothes and household items.