Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells what Altai means for the Kyrgyz

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov took part in the opening of the 61st International Conference of Researchers of the History and Culture of Kindred Peoples of the Altaic Language Family in Bishkek.

According to him, the conference gives an opportunity to scientists-Altaists to discuss the latest scientific discoveries in studying the heritage, culture and languages ​​of the Altai civilization and exchange opinions with other scientists.

The Altai theme has a symbolic meaning for the Kyrgyz. The mere mentioning that our great Manas was born in the Altai evokes the warmest feelings about the Krai in the heart of every Kyrgyz. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

He stressed that according to archaeological, ethnographic, folklore and written sources, most of the peoples inhabiting a vast territory from the Mediterranean Sea to the Pacific Ocean have kindred origins.

Just like them, the Kyrgyz consider Altai as their ancestral home.

The head of state called it symbolic that the 61st session of the Altai conference was held in Kyrgyzstan within the framework of the 3rd World Nomad Games.

«There are still disputes around such concepts as «Altaic civilization», «kindred Altai peoples» in the scientific environment. I am sure that you will be able to deeply study, discuss these issues and make scientifically sound conclusions,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.