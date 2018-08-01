12:35
Scientists-Altaists from all over the world to meet in Kyrgyzstan

The 61st meeting of the Permanent International Altaistic Conference will take place In Kyrgyzstan from August 26 to August 31. The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

PIAC is a traditional platform that unites scholars — Altaists from different countries. It was established on September 4, 1957 in Munich at the International Congress of Orientalists. Traditional annual meetings within the framework of PIAC give the specialists an opportunity to discuss the results of scientific research in the field of studying the languages, cultures and heritage of the peoples of the Altai civilization.

Participants of the conference will take part in the events of the 3rd World Nomad Games.

The Secretary General of PIAC, Professor Barbara Kellner-Heinkele and acting Chairman, Professor Akos Potocki (Hungary), handed over the organization of the forum in 2018 to the Professor, Doctor of Historical Sciences Synara Alymkulova from the Kyrgyz State University named after Ishenaly Arabaev.

Domestic scientists are given a unique opportunity to get acquainted with the well-known scientists and listen to the reports of foreign researchers.
