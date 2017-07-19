16:19
Almazbek Atambayev was reported on Liglass Trading situation

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev received Chairman of the State Committee of Industry, Energy and Mineral Resources Duishenbek Zilaliev and learned about the situation with Liglass Trading. Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Duishenbek Zilaliev told the head of the state about the work of the country’s energy system and the measures taken to prepare it for the upcoming heating season.

Issues of implementation of projects on the development of domestic hydropower industry were also discussed. In particular, Almazbek Atambayev was informed about the preparations for the implementation of agreements with the Czech company Liglass Trading CZ, SRO on the construction of the Upper Naryn cascade of hydropower stations.

Almazbek Atambayev demanded from the Chairman of the State Committee to ensure thorough preparatory work for the start of the important for the country hydropower projects with the unconditional priority of the interests of the state as required by the terms of the previously signed agreements.

«Duishenbek Zilaliev informed that at the moment the implementation of priority measures has been started: the engineering group of Liglass Trading CZ, SRO together with local experts got acquainted with the projects on construction of hydropower plants of the cascade on site for updating and correcting the feasibility studies and further promotion of projects on the construction of these energy facilities," the report said.
