Scandal around Liglass Traiding: Kyrgyz officials are optimistic

The head of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use Duishenbek Zilaliev commented on the scandal that erupted around the Czech investor. He is sure that even if Liglass does not build hydropower stations, Kyrgyzstan will not lose anything. He stated this to 24.kg news agency.

According to the head of the committee, it is too early to draw conclusions about the Czech company. Duishenbek Zilaliev recalled that Liglass participated in a tender for small hydropower plants. And then the Czechs said that, in addition to small hydropower stations, they were ready to build the Upper Naryn cascade.

«We had a number of requirements, including financial ones, for participation in the tender for small hydropower plants construction. They had to pay a contribution that was more than $ 1.2 million. They paid it, there were no problems. In addition, they paid 200,000 soms for a package of tender documentation for each section. As a result, they gave two million soms. This is a non-recurring amount. They also have a bank guarantee by a large European bank for a fairly large amount of money. I can not disclose the amount, because it is confidential information, and we must agree with them before disclosing it," Duishenbek Zilaliev said.

The head of the Committee has already contacted with representatives of Liglass and asked them to come and clarify the situation. Next Tuesday, the owner of Liglass will come to Kyrgyzstan . A press conference is planned to be held in Bishkek, at which investors will answer all questions and show documents. After the uproar, they are looking for the opportunity in the near future to quickly pay these $ 37 million of authorized capital to prove the seriousness of their intentions.

«Look, even if they pay this money, and then terminate the contract, then we will not have to return the money. Under the contract, this money is a non-refundable sum," Duishenbek Zilaliev said.

Even if we assume the worst, and they do not pay anything, we still do not lose anything. We have no losses. Duishenbek Zilaliev